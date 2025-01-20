Tremors in Taiwan: 6.4 Magnitude Quake Rattles South
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan's rural south near Chiayi, causing minor initial damage. Major chipmaker TSMC evacuated its staff, and buildings shook in Taipei. Rescuers were dispatched to Tainan, where three people were trapped. Taiwan is prone to quakes due to its tectonic location.
In a startling event, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the rural southern region of Taiwan near the city of Chiayi, the island's weather administration reported. Initial reports highlighted minor damage.
The tremor prompted chipmaker TSMC to evacuate its workforce from factories in central and southern Taiwan, while buildings trembled in the capital city of Taipei. The earthquake had a depth of 9.4 kilometers with its epicenter in Dapu township, Chiayi county, occurring just after midnight.
Rescue operations were underway in Tainan, where the fire department reported that three individuals were trapped in a damaged building. Notably, Taiwan, situated at the confluence of two tectonic plates, frequently experiences seismic activity. Previous earthquakes in 1999 and 2016 resulted in significant fatalities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
