Tariffs, Weather, and Cocoa: The Struggles of Ivory Coast Farmers

Ivory Coast's cocoa farmers, already battling inconsistent weather and diseases affecting their crops, now face a potential economic strain from the United States. President Donald Trump's proposition to impose a 21 percent tariff on cacao products imported from this West African nation threatens to shake the already vulnerable market.

The tariff, which has been temporarily suspended for 90 days, could lead to increased cocoa prices and market instability, affecting both local farmers and global chocolate supplies. With Ivory Coast as the world's top cocoa producer, accounting for nearly half of global supply, any disruption would ripple through international markets.

Local farmers, like Konan Yao, rely heavily on cocoa as a financial lifeline. However, adverse conditions, coupled with looming tariffs, place substantial pressure on their livelihoods. Authorities in Ivory Coast stress the importance of stabilizing market conditions to safeguard these farmers and the country's economy.

