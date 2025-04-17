Left Menu

Tariffs, Weather, and Cocoa: The Struggles of Ivory Coast Farmers

Cocoa farmers in Ivory Coast, the world's largest cocoa producer, face challenges due to adverse weather and potential U.S. tariffs. President Trump's proposed 21% tariff could destabilize the market and threaten farmers' incomes. The situation underscores the global dependency on Ivory Coast's cocoa production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ngattakro | Updated: 17-04-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 11:16 IST
Tariffs, Weather, and Cocoa: The Struggles of Ivory Coast Farmers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ivory Coast's cocoa farmers, already battling inconsistent weather and diseases affecting their crops, now face a potential economic strain from the United States. President Donald Trump's proposition to impose a 21 percent tariff on cacao products imported from this West African nation threatens to shake the already vulnerable market.

The tariff, which has been temporarily suspended for 90 days, could lead to increased cocoa prices and market instability, affecting both local farmers and global chocolate supplies. With Ivory Coast as the world's top cocoa producer, accounting for nearly half of global supply, any disruption would ripple through international markets.

Local farmers, like Konan Yao, rely heavily on cocoa as a financial lifeline. However, adverse conditions, coupled with looming tariffs, place substantial pressure on their livelihoods. Authorities in Ivory Coast stress the importance of stabilizing market conditions to safeguard these farmers and the country's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025