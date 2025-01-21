Dollar Falters as Trump Eases Tariff Tension
The dollar weakened following U.S. President Donald Trump's measured approach towards new tariffs, providing relief for trade-sensitive currencies. Trump's limited comments on tariffs during his inauguration speech led to a sharp fall in the dollar index. The euro, yuan, and Australasia currencies saw gains as markets reacted.
The dollar faced widespread losses as President Donald Trump seemed to adopt a more cautious approach on new tariffs, easing concerns for trade-sensitive currencies. Though Trump announced emergency measures on immigration and energy, his limited tariff commentary left financial markets reassessing risks.
Economist Taylor Nugent noted Trump's speech suggests a gradual approach to tariffs, hinting against universal impositions. The dollar index dropped by 1.2% on Monday, registering its steepest daily decline since late 2023, with the euro and yuan making notable advances.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars appreciated by 1.5% amid the tariff uncertainty, while the yen's gains were restrained by expectations of a Japanese rate hike. Meanwhile, financial markets cautiously anticipated no immediate Federal Reserve policy shifts despite concerns over potential inflationary pressures from policy decisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
