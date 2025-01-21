Raging Winds Heighten Fire Risks in Southern California
Southern California braces for potential new wildfires as extreme fire weather persists with intense winds and low humidity. Firefighters continue battling the Palisades and Eaton fires, having caused significant destruction. Officials stress caution to prevent additional fires and emphasize emergency preparedness for residents.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-01-2025 11:13 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 11:13 IST
- Country:
- United States
Southern California is on high alert as ferocious Santa Ana winds pose a severe risk of igniting new wildfires, two weeks following the outbreak of major blazes still burning in the Los Angeles region.
Amid gusts reaching up to 100 mph in mountainous areas, fire officials are urging caution and preparedness among residents. Existing fires, such as the Palisades and Eaton blazes, continue to challenge local authorities with their containment efforts.
Authorities recommend residents review emergency evacuation plans and prepare kits while firefighters remain strategically deployed to swiftly tackle any new fire outbreaks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fire Erupts in Mumbai's High-Rise, Prompt Emergency Response
Inferno in Los Angeles: Pacific Palisades Wildfire Forces Emergency Evacuations
Inferno in Pacific Palisades: Wildfire Causes Evacuations in Los Angeles
India's Strategic Path to Los Angeles 2028: Key Takeaways from the 152nd Olympic Meeting
Dr Mansukh Mandaviya Leads Mission Olympic Cell Meeting to Strategize for Los Angeles 2028 and Beyond