Raging Winds Heighten Fire Risks in Southern California

Southern California is on high alert as ferocious Santa Ana winds pose a severe risk of igniting new wildfires, two weeks following the outbreak of major blazes still burning in the Los Angeles region.

Amid gusts reaching up to 100 mph in mountainous areas, fire officials are urging caution and preparedness among residents. Existing fires, such as the Palisades and Eaton blazes, continue to challenge local authorities with their containment efforts.

Authorities recommend residents review emergency evacuation plans and prepare kits while firefighters remain strategically deployed to swiftly tackle any new fire outbreaks.

(With inputs from agencies.)