Earthquake Shakes Southern Taiwan: Residents Safe, Minor Injuries Reported

An early Tuesday morning earthquake of 6.4 magnitude rattled southern Taiwan, resulting in minor injuries for 27 individuals and scattered damage reports.

The tremor, occurring at 12:17 am and centered 38 km southeast of Chiayi County Hall, was recorded at a depth of 10 km, according to Taiwan's Central Weather Administration. The US Geological Survey reported a slightly lower magnitude of 6.

Despite the shock, no fatalities have been recorded, and local fire departments have confirmed hospitalizations for minor injuries. Particular efforts were noted in the rescue of six individuals from a collapsed house, with infrastructure like the Zhuwei bridge suffering damage. Recent precedents remind Taiwan of its position along the Pacific's 'Ring of Fire' fault lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)