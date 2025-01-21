Left Menu

Earthquake Shakes Southern Taiwan: Residents Safe, Minor Injuries Reported

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck southern Taiwan, causing minor injuries to 27 people and some structural damage. Located 38 km southeast of Chiayi at 10 km depth, the quake affected cities like Chiayi and Tainan. Rescuers are assessing damages with no reported fatalities. Taiwan is prone to seismic activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 21-01-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 13:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

An early Tuesday morning earthquake of 6.4 magnitude rattled southern Taiwan, resulting in minor injuries for 27 individuals and scattered damage reports.

The tremor, occurring at 12:17 am and centered 38 km southeast of Chiayi County Hall, was recorded at a depth of 10 km, according to Taiwan's Central Weather Administration. The US Geological Survey reported a slightly lower magnitude of 6.

Despite the shock, no fatalities have been recorded, and local fire departments have confirmed hospitalizations for minor injuries. Particular efforts were noted in the rescue of six individuals from a collapsed house, with infrastructure like the Zhuwei bridge suffering damage. Recent precedents remind Taiwan of its position along the Pacific's 'Ring of Fire' fault lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

