New Shillong: A Blueprint for Meghalaya's Future

On the 53rd statehood anniversary, Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma initiated a monumental development: the foundation of a new Rs 1,188 crore secretariat building in New Shillong.

The secretariat, spanning a 53-acre site, is poised to transform Shillong into an administrative "knowledge city," according to Sangma's vision.

With significant investment planned, this project aims not just to symbolize progress, but also to serve as a growth center, enhancing the state's economy and living standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)