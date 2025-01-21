Left Menu

New Shillong: A Blueprint for Meghalaya's Future

On Meghalaya's 53rd statehood day, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma laid the foundation for a new Rs 1,188 crore secretariat in New Shillong. This ambitious project aims to expand Shillong into a 'knowledge city' with major infrastructure development, symbolizing hope and growth for the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shilllong | Updated: 21-01-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 18:35 IST
New Shillong: A Blueprint for Meghalaya's Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On the 53rd statehood anniversary, Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma initiated a monumental development: the foundation of a new Rs 1,188 crore secretariat building in New Shillong.

The secretariat, spanning a 53-acre site, is poised to transform Shillong into an administrative "knowledge city," according to Sangma's vision.

With significant investment planned, this project aims not just to symbolize progress, but also to serve as a growth center, enhancing the state's economy and living standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025