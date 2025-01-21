Left Menu

Scandal in the Sanctuary: Unruly Tourists at Bandhavgarh

A video showing tourists consuming liquor inside Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve has prompted an investigation. Authorities have banned the driver and guide involved until further notice. Consuming alcohol in the reserve is prohibited, and officials stress the responsibility of guides to report such incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Umaria | Updated: 21-01-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 20:56 IST
Scandal in the Sanctuary: Unruly Tourists at Bandhavgarh
  • Country:
  • India

A video capturing tourists consuming alcohol inside the famed Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh has sparked outrage and an official inquiry.

Following the incident, BTR authorities have barred driver Vinod Yadav and guide Uma Dutt from entering the reserve with the said vehicle pending further investigation.

Deputy Director Prakash Kumar Verma emphasized the strict ban on alcohol consumption within the reserve and the obligation of guides to report any violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025