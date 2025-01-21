Scandal in the Sanctuary: Unruly Tourists at Bandhavgarh

A video capturing tourists consuming alcohol inside the famed Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh has sparked outrage and an official inquiry.

Following the incident, BTR authorities have barred driver Vinod Yadav and guide Uma Dutt from entering the reserve with the said vehicle pending further investigation.

Deputy Director Prakash Kumar Verma emphasized the strict ban on alcohol consumption within the reserve and the obligation of guides to report any violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)