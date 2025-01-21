Unusual Winter Storm Blankets U.S. Gulf Coast in Snow

A rare winter storm swept across the U.S. Gulf Coast on Tuesday, blanketing the region with heavy snow, ice, and gusty winds, a phenomenon uncommon in these parts. The unusual weather left much of the United States in a deep freeze state.

In Houston, work crews labored to clear snow-covered highways as downtown streets remained largely empty. Abigail Albrecht, a local math teacher, expressed surprise at Texas schools pre-emptively canceling classes, noting snow rarely prompts such decisions. New Orleans also braced for a near-record snowfall, potentially tying a historic accumulation from 1895.

The storm is anticipated to continue its icy trek through Mississippi, Georgia, and Florida, with significant snowfall forecasted in Alabama. Authorities issued warnings about the severe weather, emphasizing the risks of frostbite and advising on precautions such as preventing frozen water pipes, while travel conditions remain challenging across the affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)