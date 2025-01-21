Left Menu

Unusual Winter Storm Blankets U.S. Gulf Coast in Snow

A rare winter storm brought heavy snow, ice, and wind to the U.S. Gulf Coast, causing school closures and deserted streets. It disrupted travel, threatened power lines, and resulted in record snowfall in New Orleans. The storm is set to move across several southeastern states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 21:11 IST
Unusual Winter Storm Blankets U.S. Gulf Coast in Snow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A rare winter storm swept across the U.S. Gulf Coast on Tuesday, blanketing the region with heavy snow, ice, and gusty winds, a phenomenon uncommon in these parts. The unusual weather left much of the United States in a deep freeze state.

In Houston, work crews labored to clear snow-covered highways as downtown streets remained largely empty. Abigail Albrecht, a local math teacher, expressed surprise at Texas schools pre-emptively canceling classes, noting snow rarely prompts such decisions. New Orleans also braced for a near-record snowfall, potentially tying a historic accumulation from 1895.

The storm is anticipated to continue its icy trek through Mississippi, Georgia, and Florida, with significant snowfall forecasted in Alabama. Authorities issued warnings about the severe weather, emphasizing the risks of frostbite and advising on precautions such as preventing frozen water pipes, while travel conditions remain challenging across the affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025