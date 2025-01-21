Safe Disposal Efforts for Bhopal's Toxic Legacy

The Madhya Pradesh government is taking significant steps to ensure the safe disposal of 337 tonnes of hazardous waste from Bhopal's Union Carbide plant at a facility in Pithampur.

Despite public protests over potential health hazards, officials are reassuring residents and asserting that the incineration process will adhere to safety protocols, posing no risk to human health.

Efforts to clear public misconceptions continue through community dialogues, with assurance from Indore division officials and oversight by the state High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)