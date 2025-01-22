Java's Deadly Downpour: Floods and Landslides Strike Indonesia
In Central Java, Indonesia, rescuers have recovered 19 bodies following catastrophic floods and landslides triggered by torrential rains. The disasters have destroyed homes, infrastructure, and forced hundreds to flee. Rescue efforts continue in challenging conditions as authorities search for missing persons amid ongoing threats of further landslides.
22-01-2025
Rescuers in Central Java resumed their search on Wednesday for individuals missing after devastating floods and landslides, raising the death toll to 19.
Torrential rains on Monday led to rivers overflowing and landslides ravaging villages in Pekalongan regency. The resulting destruction turned roads and rice fields into quagmires.
Despite harsh weather conditions hampering rescue operations, personnel continued efforts to locate survivors and recover bodies amid scenes of devastation.
