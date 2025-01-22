Left Menu

Dutch Court Demands Drastic Nitrogen Emission Cuts by 2030

A Dutch court has ordered the Netherlands' government to significantly reduce nitrogen emissions by 2030, following a case by Greenpeace. The ruling, seen as a challenge to farmers and construction industries, emphasizes compliance with European regulations to protect natural reserves and biodiversity.

Updated: 22-01-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 15:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A court in The Hague has mandated a dramatic reduction in nitrogen emissions in the Netherlands, setting a 2030 deadline. Greenpeace initiated the case, arguing that the government was failing to address critically high levels of nitrogen oxide emissions, largely owed to intensive farming and traffic.

The court highlighted that the government had not adhered to European directives aiming to safeguard natural areas and curtail nitrogen oxides and ammonia emissions. With previous policies set to reduce pollution by 70% by 2030 being abandoned, the court found the government's inaction unlawful.

As such, the court imposed a potential fine of 10 million euros if the targets are not achieved, intensifying tensions with farmers and affecting the construction industry. This legal decision follows earlier verdicts pointing out the ineffectiveness of Dutch policies in handling nitrogen issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

