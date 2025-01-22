Left Menu

Cheetahs on the Move: India Welcomes 20 Cheetahs from Kenya for Reintroduction

Under the guidance of Indian Veterinary Research Institute scientists, 20 cheetahs from Kenya will undergo a 15-day quarantine in Madhya Pradesh's Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary. This is part of India's ongoing efforts to reintroduce the species, declared extinct in India in 1952, back into the wild.

In a significant effort to reintroduce cheetahs to India, scientists from the Indian Veterinary Research Institute will supervise the quarantine of 20 cheetahs arriving from Kenya. The animals will spend 15 days in Madhya Pradesh's Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary, expected to arrive between February 25 and September 25.

Declared extinct in India in 1952, cheetahs are making a comeback through various coordinated actions. Under the leadership of Dr. Abhijeet from IVRI, a special team will evaluate the quarantine facilities to assure the health and safety of the cheetahs before their eventual release into the wild. This effort is part of a broader initiative initiated last year.

This batch follows the introduction of cheetahs from Namibia and South Africa in previous years, with the aim of boosting India's cheetah population. Experts from various wildlife and veterinary institutions will conduct inspections and ensure these cheetahs do not pose health risks to existing wildlife in the sanctuary.

