Himachal Pradesh Weather Update: Heat and Chill Waves Looming

Himachal Pradesh is experiencing a rise in both minimum and maximum temperatures as dry weather conditions persist. Una marked the highest temperature in the state at 25.6°C.

The MeT office has forecasted light to moderate rainfall or snowfall at some locations Thursday, though the state will largely stay dry through January 28. Meanwhile, a yellow warning for dense fog and cold wave conditions has been issued for the lower hills, including isolated areas of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, and Mandi from January 23 to 24, with dense fog expected on January 25.

A drop of 3 to 4 degrees in maximum temperatures is anticipated over the next one to two days, while minimum temperatures are predicted to decrease by two to three degrees gradually over three to four days. Among the coldest regions, Kusumseri registered a minimum of minus 8.6°C, closely followed by Tabo at minus 7.4°C, Keylong at minus 6.5°C, and Kalpa at minus 0.8°C. Maximum temperatures have exceeded 20°C in several areas, with Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Kangra, and Bhuntar recording highs of 25.0°C, 24.3°C, 23.9°C, and 23.7°C, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)