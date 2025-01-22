HUDCO Reports 42% Profit Boost Amid Strategic Expansion

In a significant financial move, the Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) has reported a consolidated net profit increase of 42%, bringing the figure to Rs 735.03 crore for the December quarter, largely driven by increased income.

This financial performance is backed by a memorandum of understanding signed with Vadhvan Port Project Ltd (VPPL) to explore funding up to Rs 25,000 crore for new port and public-private partnership projects.

HUDCO's total income rose impressively to Rs 2,770.14 crore in the third quarter, showcasing strong fiscal momentum compared to the previous year's Rs 2,022.94 crore.

