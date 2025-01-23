Inferno Invasion: Southern California's Battle Against the Blaze

A new wildfire erupted north of Los Angeles on Wednesday, swiftly spreading to over 9,400 acres, driven by fierce winds and dry vegetation. This forced the evacuation of over 31,000 residents. Firefighters in the densely populated region are already tackling two major blazes that have largely been brought under control.

Within hours, the newly named Hughes Fire expanded significantly, reaching nearly two-thirds the size of the destructive Eaton Fire. Authorities warned Castaic Lake area residents of an "immediate threat to life," as Southern California endured extreme fire risk due to persistent dry, windy conditions.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna reported that 31,000 people were under mandatory evacuation and another 23,000 warned of possible evacuation. The Angeles National Forest closed its entire area to visitors, reflecting the severity of the situation.

In response to the red-flag fire warning, 1,100 firefighters were strategically stationed around Southern California, per the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire). More than 4,000 firefighters are tackling the Hughes Fire, according to Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone. While the region awaits relief from expected rain over the weekend, helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft continue combat operations against the rapidly spreading flames.

The unfolding wildfire also caused the temporary closure of the vital Interstate 5 highway due to dangerous smoke conditions, though firefighting efforts have since allowed it to reopen.

While these fires rage on, Los Angeles firefighters have gained the upper hand on two deadly fires that have scorched the area since January 7. The Eaton Fire is now 91% contained, while the larger Palisades Fire is contained at 68%. Combined, these fires have ravaged an area comparable to the size of Washington, D.C., causing fatalities and extensive property damage.

Economic losses from these fires are projected to exceed $250 billion, exacerbated by a series of smaller wildfires that have erupted in recent weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)