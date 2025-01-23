Left Menu

Tremor Shakes Central Philippines: Buildings and Roads Affected

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake hit central Philippines near San Francisco, Leyte, causing minor damages to buildings and roads. The quake's depth was 14 km and was followed by 45 aftershocks. Police reported no injuries, but an assessment is ongoing. Earthquakes frequently occur in this Pacific region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 08:46 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 08:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, a magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck off central Philippines, inflicting minor damage on buildings and roads near its epicenter, as confirmed by authorities.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported that the quake, initially pegged at 5.9, had a depth of 14 km. It was centered off the town of San Francisco, Leyte, and sparked at least 45 aftershocks.

Police Major Barnie Catig described the tremor as brief yet forceful, toppling picture frames in homes but injuring no one. Eighteen homes and government structures exhibited minor damage, while a fissured highway remained open. A full damage assessment is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

