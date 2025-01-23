Tremor Shakes Central Philippines: Buildings and Roads Affected

On Thursday, a magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck off central Philippines, inflicting minor damage on buildings and roads near its epicenter, as confirmed by authorities.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported that the quake, initially pegged at 5.9, had a depth of 14 km. It was centered off the town of San Francisco, Leyte, and sparked at least 45 aftershocks.

Police Major Barnie Catig described the tremor as brief yet forceful, toppling picture frames in homes but injuring no one. Eighteen homes and government structures exhibited minor damage, while a fissured highway remained open. A full damage assessment is underway.

