Lethal Relocation: U.S. Moves Typhon Launchers in the Philippines

The U.S. has repositioned its Typhon missile launchers within the Philippines to enhance their mobility and survivability. This strategic move, evident from satellite images, underscores an ongoing missile build-up in the Indo-Pacific region, drawing criticism from China and Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 11:25 IST
Lethal Relocation: U.S. Moves Typhon Launchers in the Philippines

The United States military has strategically redeployed its Typhon missile launchers within the Philippines, shifting them from Laoag airfield in Luzon to an undisclosed location, according to a senior source from the Philippine government.

The Typhon system, capable of deploying Tomahawk cruise missiles targeting far-reaching sites such as China and Russia, as well as SM-6 missiles effective against air or sea more than 200 kilometers away, enhances mobility in crucial maneuvers during potential conflicts, aiming for increased survivability.

Satellite imagery has revealed the movement of these missile systems, along with their support gear, onto C-17 transport aircraft at Laoag International Airport. This relocation, part of a broader U.S. initiative to bolster anti-ship weaponry in the Indo-Pacific, has provoked sharp rebuke from China and Russia amidst fears of escalating regional arms competition.

