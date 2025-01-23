Lethal Relocation: U.S. Moves Typhon Launchers in the Philippines

The United States military has strategically redeployed its Typhon missile launchers within the Philippines, shifting them from Laoag airfield in Luzon to an undisclosed location, according to a senior source from the Philippine government.

The Typhon system, capable of deploying Tomahawk cruise missiles targeting far-reaching sites such as China and Russia, as well as SM-6 missiles effective against air or sea more than 200 kilometers away, enhances mobility in crucial maneuvers during potential conflicts, aiming for increased survivability.

Satellite imagery has revealed the movement of these missile systems, along with their support gear, onto C-17 transport aircraft at Laoag International Airport. This relocation, part of a broader U.S. initiative to bolster anti-ship weaponry in the Indo-Pacific, has provoked sharp rebuke from China and Russia amidst fears of escalating regional arms competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)