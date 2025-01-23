Left Menu

Emaar Unveils Urban Ascent: A Sustainable Luxury Living Experience

Emaar India has launched Urban Ascent, a luxury residential project on Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram. This 9.164-acre development offers 3 and 4 BHK residences and incorporates sustainability features such as rainwater harvesting and EV charging. The project highlights a commitment to community living and eco-friendly practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 23-01-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 16:31 IST
Emaar Unveils Urban Ascent: A Sustainable Luxury Living Experience

Emaar India has officially launched its newest luxury residential development, Urban Ascent, positioned on the bustling Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram.

Spanning across 9.164 acres, Urban Ascent presents a selection of 3 and 4 BHK residences, catering to varied customer demands while ensuring easy connectivity to both Gurugram and Delhi.

Reflecting the company's sustainability pledge, the IGBC Gold pre-certified project incorporates innovative eco-friendly elements, including rainwater harvesting, water waste recycling, and facilities for EV charging.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025