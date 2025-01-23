Emaar Unveils Urban Ascent: A Sustainable Luxury Living Experience

Emaar India has officially launched its newest luxury residential development, Urban Ascent, positioned on the bustling Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram.

Spanning across 9.164 acres, Urban Ascent presents a selection of 3 and 4 BHK residences, catering to varied customer demands while ensuring easy connectivity to both Gurugram and Delhi.

Reflecting the company's sustainability pledge, the IGBC Gold pre-certified project incorporates innovative eco-friendly elements, including rainwater harvesting, water waste recycling, and facilities for EV charging.

(With inputs from agencies.)