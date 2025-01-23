Emaar Unveils Urban Ascent: A Sustainable Luxury Living Experience
Emaar India has launched Urban Ascent, a luxury residential project on Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram. This 9.164-acre development offers 3 and 4 BHK residences and incorporates sustainability features such as rainwater harvesting and EV charging. The project highlights a commitment to community living and eco-friendly practices.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 23-01-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 16:31 IST
Emaar India has officially launched its newest luxury residential development, Urban Ascent, positioned on the bustling Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram.
Spanning across 9.164 acres, Urban Ascent presents a selection of 3 and 4 BHK residences, catering to varied customer demands while ensuring easy connectivity to both Gurugram and Delhi.
Reflecting the company's sustainability pledge, the IGBC Gold pre-certified project incorporates innovative eco-friendly elements, including rainwater harvesting, water waste recycling, and facilities for EV charging.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
APSEZ Climbs Global Sustainability Rankings, Leads in Environment Dimension
Kerala Beaches Earn Blue Flag Status for Sustainability Excellence
Canon Europe Recognized as Sustainability Leader in Quocirca’s 2024 Report
UAE and Azerbaijan Forge Stronger Ties Amidst Global Sustainability Efforts
India's Renewable Energy Milestone: A 15.84% Surge Towards Sustainability