Kashmir Braces for High Risk of Forest Fires: Authorities Issue Alert
Authorities in Kashmir have warned of a high risk of forest fires in the next week. A letter from the divisional commissioner directed local authorities to raise awareness in fire-prone areas and use various platforms to inform citizens, urging precautionary measures and readiness to report fires.
- Country:
- India
The authorities in Kashmir have sounded an alert concerning an elevated threat of forest fires over the upcoming week. They have issued an advisory urging residents, especially those in vulnerable areas, to remain vigilant and adopt preventative steps.
Kashmir's divisional commissioner has instructed all deputy commissioners from the region's 10 districts to ensure awareness among the populace through social media, local media, and community gatherings regarding the fire hazards.
The advisory also emphasizes the importance of preparedness, directing field staff, forest workers, and emergency responders to stay on high alert, well-equipped, and ready for immediate action should an outbreak occur. Citizens are encouraged to steer clear of open flames and promptly report any signs of fire.
(With inputs from agencies.)
