Rebuilding Hope: A Syrian Family's Quest Amid Ruins

Samir al-Baghdad is committed to reconstructing his family's destroyed home in Qaboun, a neighborhood near Damascus, Syria, despite the severe economic challenges. The civil war and ensuing corruption have left Syria's economy in shambles, with 90% of the population living in poverty.

As al-Baghdad works alone due to financial constraints, he symbolizes the resilience of many Syrians who face skyrocketing rents and lack employment opportunities. The recent fall of President Bashar Assad has not yet eased the country's economic plight, with international sanctions still in place and inflation soaring.

With international investors hesitant and aid insufficient, Syria's interim government strives for recovery. Local residents, like al-Baghdad, look towards a future of rebuilding not just homes, but a functioning economy, even as humanitarian challenges persist.

