Left Menu

Rebuilding Hope: A Syrian Family's Quest Amid Ruins

Samir al-Baghdad is determined to rebuild his family's home in war-torn Qaboun, Damascus, despite economic challenges. The shattered Syrian economy faces deep poverty, inflation, and limited international support amidst post-Assad changes. Local resilience is crucial as Syrians await broader economic reforms for sustainable recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 24-01-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 11:31 IST
Rebuilding Hope: A Syrian Family's Quest Amid Ruins
  • Country:
  • Syria

Samir al-Baghdad is committed to reconstructing his family's destroyed home in Qaboun, a neighborhood near Damascus, Syria, despite the severe economic challenges. The civil war and ensuing corruption have left Syria's economy in shambles, with 90% of the population living in poverty.

As al-Baghdad works alone due to financial constraints, he symbolizes the resilience of many Syrians who face skyrocketing rents and lack employment opportunities. The recent fall of President Bashar Assad has not yet eased the country's economic plight, with international sanctions still in place and inflation soaring.

With international investors hesitant and aid insufficient, Syria's interim government strives for recovery. Local residents, like al-Baghdad, look towards a future of rebuilding not just homes, but a functioning economy, even as humanitarian challenges persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025