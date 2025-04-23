Left Menu

New IMF Mission Chief for Syria: A Step Towards Economic Recovery

Ron van Rooden has been appointed as the head of the IMF mission to Syria, marking the first appointment of its kind since the conflict began 14 years ago. This move aims to foster economic recovery and improve the well-being of Syrians, as international support and dialogue resume.

Updated: 23-04-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:00 IST
In a significant development, the International Monetary Fund has appointed Ron van Rooden as the mission head for Syria. This appointment is a first since the onset of the Syrian conflict 14 years ago. Syria's Finance Minister, Mohammed Yosr Bernieh, confirmed this through a LinkedIn post during the IMF-World Bank Spring meetings in Washington, D.C.

Bernieh stated that this appointment is a critical step towards constructive dialogue aimed at advancing Syria's economic recovery and improving the welfare of its citizens. A source close to the IMF has also verified van Rooden's appointment, although the IMF press office has yet to make an official statement.

Historically, Syria has not engaged with the IMF for over 40 years, with the last official mission dating back to 2009. Following the conflict, which led to a governmental overhaul, Syria's new leadership is focused on rebuilding international relationships and lifting U.S. sanctions to boost the economy. Notably, this marks Syria's first high-level participation in international meetings with a new leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

