Amaravati's Revival: 3-Year Plan Unveiled

Andhra Pradesh's Amaravati project is set to resume, with Municipal Minister P Narayana pledging a completion within three years. The greenfield city faced previous construction halts under the YSRCP government, which canceled planned developments including over 4,000 apartments and key infrastructure projects.

During a site visit, Narayana expressed commitment to restarting the halted projects, setting a visible timeline with tender processes concluding in January and construction commencing by February's second week. The renewed efforts aim to fulfill aspirations for the capital's development stalled since 2019 under TDP's prior governance.

Plans to attract tourism include a 250-meter assembly building, initially shelved during prior administration. Narayana's announcement aims to rejuvenate Amaravati's transformative vision, expected to deliver infrastructure and employment opportunities.

