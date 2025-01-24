Left Menu

Centre's Urban Housing Boost for Telangana: More Homes & Smart Cities

The Centre pledges more urban housing to Telangana, compensating for past losses. Union Minister Manohar Lal announced that Karimnagar and Warangal are part of the 'smart cities' initiative, with financial and technical aid assured. Key issues like dumpyard projects and power supplies are addressed.

In a bid to enhance urban housing, the Centre has promised more homes to Telangana as compensation for previous unmet allocations. This was announced by Union Minister Manohar Lal during his visit to Karimnagar.

The minister highlighted the inclusion of Karimnagar and Warangal in the 'smart cities' initiative, part of a nationwide project including 100 cities. Financial and technical assistance from the Centre will tackle issues like local dumpyards, while power shortages are also set to be addressed.

Accompanying the minister were notable political figures, including Telangana's Transport Minister and other local representatives, marking a significant government interaction with the local community.

