Centre's Urban Housing Boost for Telangana: More Homes & Smart Cities

In a bid to enhance urban housing, the Centre has promised more homes to Telangana as compensation for previous unmet allocations. This was announced by Union Minister Manohar Lal during his visit to Karimnagar.

The minister highlighted the inclusion of Karimnagar and Warangal in the 'smart cities' initiative, part of a nationwide project including 100 cities. Financial and technical assistance from the Centre will tackle issues like local dumpyards, while power shortages are also set to be addressed.

Accompanying the minister were notable political figures, including Telangana's Transport Minister and other local representatives, marking a significant government interaction with the local community.

