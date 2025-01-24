Forest Cover Decline in Assam Sparks Environmental Concerns

The National Green Tribunal has called upon the Centre to address a worrying decline in Assam's forest cover, amounting to 83.92 square kilometers between 2021 and 2023.

Acting on a media report citing the latest India State of Forest Report, the tribunal noted degradation in forest density and quality, alarming for biodiversity and climate change mitigation efforts.

Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Tripura are also experiencing similar issues, raising substantial compliance concerns with existing environmental laws. Top officials are urged to respond by January 29.

