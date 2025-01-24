Mystery of 100 Dolphin Deaths Along Somali Coastline
Over 100 dead dolphins were discovered on Somalia's Puntland coast. Fisheries Minister Abdirisak Abdulahi Hagaa reported no wounds on them, nor signs of toxic materials affecting fish in the area. The incident remains unexplained, drawing concern from officials and local residents.
More than 100 dead dolphins have been discovered along the coastline of Somalia's semi-autonomous Puntland region, sparking a mystery that officials are struggling to solve. As of now, at least 110 carcasses have been counted near the port city of Bosaso, according to Abdirisak Abdulahi Hagaa, the region's fisheries minister.
Hagaa reassured the public that the dolphins did not die from wounds associated with fishing nets, as they bore no visible cuts or injuries. Furthermore, the presence of toxic materials is not suspected since other marine life appears unaffected, leaving the cause of death unresolved.
The scene has drawn local residents and soldiers, who, despite the smell, gathered to witness the grave sight. This event has raised environmental concerns as efforts continue to identify the possible reasons behind such a large dolphin mortality rate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
