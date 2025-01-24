Haryana's Housing Heist: Granting Roofs to the Roofless
The Haryana government has allocated plots to 4,533 beneficiaries across 20 districts under the Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana 2.0. The scheme aims to ensure every poor individual in Haryana has a home, aligning with the chief minister's and Prime Minister Modi's housing vision.
The Haryana government has embarked on an ambitious initiative to provide housing for the impoverished by allotting plots to 4,533 beneficiaries in 20 districts. Friday marked a significant step forward under the Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana 2.0, fulfilling a critical promise.
The scheme is a direct reflection of the chief minister's vision to eliminate homelessness among the poor in Haryana. Emphasizing this commitment, an official statement underscored the state's relentless pursuit of this noble goal, supported by the strategic direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The first phase of this venture has successfully allocated 100-square-yard residential plots to eligible individuals across various Gram Panchayats. The selected districts include Ambala, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, and several others, signaling comprehensive state coverage.
