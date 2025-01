Target Reverses DEI Programs Amid Political Pressure

Target announced on Friday it would end its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, marking another U.S. corporation stepping back from such initiatives. This follows President Trump's executive order urging a rollback of DEI policies in federal agencies and private companies.

After adapting these policies in response to the 2020 racial justice movements, companies like Walmart and Amazon have also reduced their DEI efforts, influenced by public pressures and political changes such as Trump's election victory.

Target revealed it would rename its 'Supplier Diversity' team to 'Supplier Engagement' to better represent its procurement strategies. Meanwhile, contrasting voices emerged, such as Costco's shareholders voting against ceasing DEI initiatives, highlighting varied corporate responses to the political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)