Storm Eowyn: Unleashing the Fury of a Bomb Cyclone

Storm Eowyn has struck the British Isles with powerful winds, qualifying as a 'bomb cyclone' due to rapid pressure drops. Record gusts were reported, prompting severe weather warnings. The storm's development was fueled by a strong jet stream and contrasts in air temperature, raising questions about climate change's role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Reading | Updated: 25-01-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 13:37 IST
Storm Eowyn has wreaked havoc across the British Isles, particularly hitting Ireland and Scotland with fierce winds that have reached bomb cyclone intensity. Air pressure at the storm's center plummeted significantly, marking it as an explosive cyclogenesis event, akin to a meteorological bomb.

Authorities issued red warnings, indicating severe weather conditions with gusts potentially exceeding 100mph in exposed areas. Notably, a gust of 114 mph was provisionally recorded at Mace Head on Ireland's west coast. Such powerful storms often leave behind significant damage and have historically claimed lives.

The development of Storm Eowyn has been closely linked to a strong jet stream over the North Atlantic, driven by a stark temperature difference between cold and warm air masses. The ongoing discussion about the impact of climate change on such storms continues to be complex, with experts debating future trends in storm frequency and intensity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

