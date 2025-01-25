Unearthed Pterosaur Fossil Uncovers Prehistoric Ambush

Scientists have unearthed a remarkable fossil in Alberta, revealing a deadly encounter from the Cretaceous Period. The fossil of Cryodrakon boreas, a massive pterosaur, suggests it was ambushed by a croc while drinking along a riverbank.

This discovery highlights the perilous existence of prehistoric creatures, as Alberta's Dinosaur Provincial Park unveils more secrets from millions of years ago.

Meanwhile, researchers are shedding new light on the birthplace of dinosaurs. Oldest-known dinosaur fossils and the Earth's configuration during the Triassic Period suggest a surprising location for where these creatures first evolved, intensifying the debate on their origins.

