Unearthed Pterosaur Fossil Uncovers Prehistoric Ambush
Scientists in Alberta have discovered a fossilized neck bone of Cryodrakon boreas, hinting at an ancient croc attack. Meanwhile, new research indicates a surprising location for the dinosaur's origin based on the oldest-known dinosaur fossils and Triassic Period geography.
Scientists have unearthed a remarkable fossil in Alberta, revealing a deadly encounter from the Cretaceous Period. The fossil of Cryodrakon boreas, a massive pterosaur, suggests it was ambushed by a croc while drinking along a riverbank.
This discovery highlights the perilous existence of prehistoric creatures, as Alberta's Dinosaur Provincial Park unveils more secrets from millions of years ago.
Meanwhile, researchers are shedding new light on the birthplace of dinosaurs. Oldest-known dinosaur fossils and the Earth's configuration during the Triassic Period suggest a surprising location for where these creatures first evolved, intensifying the debate on their origins.
(With inputs from agencies.)
