Vibrant Village Programme: Bridging Borders and Hearts
The Vibrant Village Programme, led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, enhances the development of remote border villages by boosting connectivity and fostering unity. Launched by PM Modi, the initiative involves numerous projects to address local difficulties, promote employment, and improve living standards in these areas.
The Vibrant Village Programme, a centrally sponsored initiative for the holistic development of villages along international borders, is not only improving physical and digital connectivity but also strengthening emotional ties, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
During an interaction with guests from the VVP villages attending the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi, Shah emphasized the program's aim to close the emotional gap between these remote settlements and the capital, fostering a sense of unity. He highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to border village residents as honored guests at national festivals symbolizes the effort to remove 'barriers of the heart.'
Since its announcement in February 2023, the program has seen significant progress, with the involvement of over 22 central ministers visiting eight districts and 26 villages. The initiative includes projects worth Rs 556 crore focusing on agriculture, education, health, and more while addressing infrastructure needs, such as the construction of roads and bridges.
