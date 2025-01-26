India's Pivotal Role in Global Climate Strategy

Fred Krupp, president of the Environmental Defense Fund, underscored India's critical role in meeting global climate targets through innovation and strategic partnerships.

In an interview with PTI, Krupp highlighted India's unique position as an emerging economy, balancing rapid growth with ambitious climate goals. He emphasized India's opportunity to lead in renewable energy, methane emission reduction, and urban planning reforms.

Krupp cited India's achievements, such as the Modhera solar village and UJALA LED program, as models for global implementation. He also noted the necessity of international partnerships in enhancing India's climate innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)