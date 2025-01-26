India's Pivotal Role in Global Climate Strategy
Fred Krupp, president of the Environmental Defense Fund, emphasized India's potential to lead in global climate efforts through innovation and strategic partnerships. He highlighted India's ambitious renewable energy goals, methane reduction initiatives, and urban planning strategies as essential elements for achieving sustainable growth and climate resilience.
In an interview with PTI, Krupp highlighted India's unique position as an emerging economy, balancing rapid growth with ambitious climate goals. He emphasized India's opportunity to lead in renewable energy, methane emission reduction, and urban planning reforms.
Krupp cited India's achievements, such as the Modhera solar village and UJALA LED program, as models for global implementation. He also noted the necessity of international partnerships in enhancing India's climate innovations.
