Trailblazing Scientist M Mohan Takes Over as LPSC Director

M Mohan, a renowned scientist and current Director of Projects at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, has been appointed Director of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre by the ISRO Chairman, as per an official release.

Mohan, a native of Alappuzha, has previously held several key positions, including serving as Director of the Human Space Flight Centre from June 2023 to June 2024. His extensive career at the VSSC has also seen him as Associate Director of R&D, Deputy Director of MME, and Deputy Director of ASOE.

Mohan's notable achievements include being the Project Director of the GSLV program, Mission Director for GSLV-F08/GSAT-6A and GSLV-F11/GSAT-7A missions in 2018, and having a pivotal role as System Leader in the Chandrayaan-1 mission. His efforts have earned him prestigious awards like the ISRO Performance Excellence Award in 2016.

(With inputs from agencies.)