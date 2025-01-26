Left Menu

Bracing for the Cold: Punjab and Haryana's Chilly Spell

Cold weather conditions continued in Punjab and Haryana, with Faridkot experiencing the lowest minimum temperature of 2.2°C. Other areas like Amritsar and Karnal also noted significant chills, with minimums ranging between 3.6°C to 8.4°C. Maximum temperatures varied from 21°C to 23°C across both states.

Cold weather gripped the northern Indian states of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday, as temperatures fell considerably, reflecting the onset of winter. Faridkot emerged as the coldest spot, posting a minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, cities like Amritsar, Pathankot, and Gurdaspur also endured intense cold, with temperatures dipping to lows of 4, 4.5, and 4 degrees Celsius, respectively. Bathinda and Ludhiana were only slightly warmer, recording 4.8 and 5.6 degrees Celsius.

Haryana wasn't spared either; Karnal recorded the state's lowest temperature of 3.6 degrees Celsius. Cities such as Narnaul, Bhiwani, and Sirsa faced similar chilly conditions. Meanwhile, Chandigarh, serving as the joint capital, recorded a minimum of 7.2 degrees Celsius while topping the day with a mild 23.2 degrees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

