Left Menu

Commencing the Dolphin Count: Odisha's Latest Endeavor in Marine Conservation

The Odisha Forest, Environment, and Climate Change department has initiated a dolphin census in Gahirmatha marine sanctuary and Bhitarkanika National Park. Starting at 6 am, nine teams of forest officials and wildlife experts are employed, using direct sighting methods to count diverse dolphin species over three days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-01-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 13:35 IST
Commencing the Dolphin Count: Odisha's Latest Endeavor in Marine Conservation
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha Forest, Environment, and Climate Change department has launched a comprehensive dolphin census in the Gahirmatha marine sanctuary, Bhitarkanika National Park, and the surrounding coastal regions, a department official mentioned on Monday.

The census operation commenced at dawn on Monday and is set to span three days. At least nine teams, each with four personnel including forest officials and wildlife specialists, are engaged in counting dolphins. The Divisional Forest Officer of Rajnagar, Sudarshan Gopinath Yadav, confirmed that the use of direct sighting methods with the aid of binoculars, GPS, maps, and cameras is employed for the dolphin count from 6 am to noon each day.

In addition to Bhitarkanika and Gahirmatha beach, the survey extends from Devi river mouth to Dhamra river mouth, exploring canals and rivers within Bhitarkanika. Previous sightings include five dolphin species: Irrawaddy, bottlenose, humpback, finless porpoise, and gangetic. According to the 2023 census, 550 dolphins were reported in Bhitarkanika, along with an earlier count in the Chilika lagoon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

Protecting privacy in the metaverse: A new frontier in data security

When AI meets medicine: Advancing multilingual care with GPT-4

Blockchain and biometric data: Securing the future of health records

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025