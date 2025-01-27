Commencing the Dolphin Count: Odisha's Latest Endeavor in Marine Conservation

The Odisha Forest, Environment, and Climate Change department has launched a comprehensive dolphin census in the Gahirmatha marine sanctuary, Bhitarkanika National Park, and the surrounding coastal regions, a department official mentioned on Monday.

The census operation commenced at dawn on Monday and is set to span three days. At least nine teams, each with four personnel including forest officials and wildlife specialists, are engaged in counting dolphins. The Divisional Forest Officer of Rajnagar, Sudarshan Gopinath Yadav, confirmed that the use of direct sighting methods with the aid of binoculars, GPS, maps, and cameras is employed for the dolphin count from 6 am to noon each day.

In addition to Bhitarkanika and Gahirmatha beach, the survey extends from Devi river mouth to Dhamra river mouth, exploring canals and rivers within Bhitarkanika. Previous sightings include five dolphin species: Irrawaddy, bottlenose, humpback, finless porpoise, and gangetic. According to the 2023 census, 550 dolphins were reported in Bhitarkanika, along with an earlier count in the Chilika lagoon.

