The End of a Man-Eater: Dramatic Tiger Saga in Wayanad
A 'man-eater' tiger responsible for the death of a woman in Wayanad, Kerala was found dead. Its demise ended a wave of protests from local residents. The tiger suffered neck injuries possibly from a fight with another tiger. A continued search for other tigers in the region is expected.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 27-01-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 15:31 IST
- Country:
- India
A notorious 'man-eater' tiger, which stirred fear and prompted widespread protests in Kerala's Wayanad district, was found dead early Monday morning, according to forest officials.
The tiger had killed Radha, 46, while she was collecting coffee beans, leading to a public outcry. This prompted authorities to declare the tiger a man-eater and schedule it for culling.
Upon discovery of the carcass, experts found deep neck injuries, suggesting a prior battle with another tiger. Forest officials had been rigorously monitoring the area after the attack and continue to examine for the presence of additional tigers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
