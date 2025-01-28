Maharashtra Takes Action: Reducing Tiger Fatalities

Maharashtra has witnessed a concerning spate of tiger deaths, with 12 reported in less than a month, prompting urgent action from the state's Forest Minister Ganesh Naik.

Efforts to curb these tragedies include tackling natural conflicts, accidental deaths, and poaching, leading to the arrest of nine individuals. The forest cover in the state is set to expand, aligning with central government mandates.

Advanced technology, such as mobile tracking devices and camera traps, are bolstering monitoring capabilities. Preventive measures include district-level meetings, intelligence on poaching, and enhanced patrolling of sensitive areas to preserve the state's growing tiger population.

