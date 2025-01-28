Maharashtra Takes Action: Reducing Tiger Fatalities
Maharashtra faces a crisis as 12 tigers died in less than a month, attributed to various incidents. State Forest Minister Ganesh Naik urges strict measures to prevent deaths. Efforts include increased forest cover, anti-poaching arrests, and enhanced monitoring with technology. Tigers have grown in population from 103 in 2006 to 444 in 2022.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra has witnessed a concerning spate of tiger deaths, with 12 reported in less than a month, prompting urgent action from the state's Forest Minister Ganesh Naik.
Efforts to curb these tragedies include tackling natural conflicts, accidental deaths, and poaching, leading to the arrest of nine individuals. The forest cover in the state is set to expand, aligning with central government mandates.
Advanced technology, such as mobile tracking devices and camera traps, are bolstering monitoring capabilities. Preventive measures include district-level meetings, intelligence on poaching, and enhanced patrolling of sensitive areas to preserve the state's growing tiger population.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amethi Police Enhance Safety with QR Code Monitoring
16th BoCW Monitoring Committee Meeting Highlights Enhanced Social Security Measures for Construction Workers
Kerala Court's Strong Stand on Elephant Poaching
Pakistan's First Home-made Satellite Launch Boosts Earth Monitoring
Tragic Poaching Incident: Elephant Killed for Tusks in Tripura