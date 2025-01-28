Tragedy Strikes: Negligence Alleged in Girl's Fatal Fall
A six-year-old girl named Pari Chhotulal Bind tragically died after falling from the fourth floor of a building in Davadi, Dombivli. Her father claims negligence by the building's developer due to inadequate safety measures. A complaint has been filed with the Manpada police station.
A tragic incident occurred when a six-year-old girl, identified as Pari Chhotulal Bind, died after falling from the fourth floor of a residential building in the Davadi area of Dombivli, according to local police.
The accident happened at the Darshana Farm building on Monday, where the family had been visiting for a religious function. Pari's father accused the building developer of negligence, citing the absence of adequate safety measures.
Senior Inspector Vijay Kadbane from Manpada police station has confirmed that an investigation is underway into the tragic occurrence.
