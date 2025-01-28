Tragedy Strikes: Negligence Alleged in Girl's Fatal Fall

A tragic incident occurred when a six-year-old girl, identified as Pari Chhotulal Bind, died after falling from the fourth floor of a residential building in the Davadi area of Dombivli, according to local police.

The accident happened at the Darshana Farm building on Monday, where the family had been visiting for a religious function. Pari's father accused the building developer of negligence, citing the absence of adequate safety measures.

Senior Inspector Vijay Kadbane from Manpada police station has confirmed that an investigation is underway into the tragic occurrence.

(With inputs from agencies.)