Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Negligence Alleged in Girl's Fatal Fall

A six-year-old girl named Pari Chhotulal Bind tragically died after falling from the fourth floor of a building in Davadi, Dombivli. Her father claims negligence by the building's developer due to inadequate safety measures. A complaint has been filed with the Manpada police station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 28-01-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 21:11 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Negligence Alleged in Girl's Fatal Fall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident occurred when a six-year-old girl, identified as Pari Chhotulal Bind, died after falling from the fourth floor of a residential building in the Davadi area of Dombivli, according to local police.

The accident happened at the Darshana Farm building on Monday, where the family had been visiting for a religious function. Pari's father accused the building developer of negligence, citing the absence of adequate safety measures.

Senior Inspector Vijay Kadbane from Manpada police station has confirmed that an investigation is underway into the tragic occurrence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025