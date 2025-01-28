Chile's Giant Telescope: Peering into the Universe's Origins
The Extremely Large Telescope, under construction in Chile, aims to explore exoplanets for potential life and examine the universe's first stars. Scheduled to be operational by 2028, this €1.45 billion project promises to enhance our astronomical understanding significantly.
Dozens of boxes with mirrors are being assembled on a remote Chilean desert hill, marking substantial progress on the Extremely Large Telescope. This telescope is set to become one of the most advanced astronomical observatories ever built.
Currently about 60% complete, the telescope will scan for signs of life on exoplanets and study early universe galaxies. Expected to begin observations by 2028, it's a €1.45 billion initiative by the European Southern Observatory.
The telescope's main mirror will be 39.3 meters wide, crafted from 798 segments, situated in the Atacama Desert, optimal for astronomy. It aims to be the leading optical-infrared facility globally for decades.
(With inputs from agencies.)
