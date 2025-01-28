Left Menu

Chile's Giant Telescope: Peering into the Universe's Origins

The Extremely Large Telescope, under construction in Chile, aims to explore exoplanets for potential life and examine the universe's first stars. Scheduled to be operational by 2028, this €1.45 billion project promises to enhance our astronomical understanding significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 21:26 IST
Chile's Giant Telescope: Peering into the Universe's Origins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Dozens of boxes with mirrors are being assembled on a remote Chilean desert hill, marking substantial progress on the Extremely Large Telescope. This telescope is set to become one of the most advanced astronomical observatories ever built.

Currently about 60% complete, the telescope will scan for signs of life on exoplanets and study early universe galaxies. Expected to begin observations by 2028, it's a €1.45 billion initiative by the European Southern Observatory.

The telescope's main mirror will be 39.3 meters wide, crafted from 798 segments, situated in the Atacama Desert, optimal for astronomy. It aims to be the leading optical-infrared facility globally for decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025