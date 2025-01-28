The Louvre Transformation: Expanding Paris's Cultural Icon

France will embark on an ambitious six-year renovation of the Louvre in Paris, set to expand the world's most-visited museum to accommodate its burgeoning crowds. President Emmanuel Macron made the announcement, promising a project that will not burden taxpayers.

Plans include a new entrance to facilitate visitor flow, and a separate area will dedicate more space to the Mona Lisa, enhancing the attraction's accessibility and experience. Visitors from outside the EU will face a higher entry fee starting next year, Macron added.

Last week, Louvre President Laurence des Cars highlighted the building's dire condition, citing leaks and temperature fluctuations that threaten art conservation. She described the visitor experience as a "physical ordeal" due to space constraints and confusing layouts.

(With inputs from agencies.)