Trump's Policies Threaten the Amazon: Environmentalists Fear Fallout

Amid Donald Trump's return to power, concerns about the Amazon rainforest's future are deepening, with environmentalists fearing a rollback in conservation efforts. The 2020 US election's outcome has raised alarms over potential funding cuts for environmental and Indigenous programs.

Puerto Narino in southern Colombia witnesses firsthand the stakes involved. Alexis Damancio Silva, a resident, recalls the devastation from last year's drought, which decimated local wildlife and agriculture, cutting off market access. Silva hopes for US funding to boost local resilience, but Trump's foreign aid freeze paints a grim picture.

Meanwhile, Brazil braces for environmental challenges, as its leadership under President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva grapples with illegal activities like logging and mining. Trump's policies may embolden pro-development factions, risking further harm to the Amazon's delicate ecosystem.

