Left Menu

Tragedy at the Sacred Waters: Stampede Mars Maha Kumbh Mela

A devastating stampede occurred at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh, India, as millions gathered for a holy dip. Despite numerous safety measures, chaos ensued, resulting in casualties and distress. The event, marked by a rare celestial alignment, drew unprecedented numbers to the sacred rivers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 07:18 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 07:18 IST
Tragedy at the Sacred Waters: Stampede Mars Maha Kumbh Mela
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic turn of events at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh, India, a stampede led to fears of multiple fatalities as millions gathered for a ritual holy dip. Drone footage captured the massive congregation arriving before dawn on what is considered the festival's most auspicious day.

The aftermath of the stampede painted a grim scene—bodies were stretchered away, while cries of distress resonated through the crowd. Discarded belongings lay scattered as people sought safety amidst the chaos. A Reuters journalist reported seeing several deceased as emergency services raced to the riverbank.

The initial stampede, occurring around 1 a.m. local time, was labeled 'not serious,' but the ensuing confusion led to further panic at the exit points. Despite extensive security measures, including AI software to manage the throng, the incident highlighted challenges in handling such massive gatherings. Authorities called off the royal bath following the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tanzania's Climate-Health Crisis: Risks, Impacts, and Resilience Strategies

Subnational Success: Transforming Tropical Forest Governance Through Innovation

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025