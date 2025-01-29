Tragedy at the Sacred Waters: Stampede Mars Maha Kumbh Mela

In a tragic turn of events at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh, India, a stampede led to fears of multiple fatalities as millions gathered for a ritual holy dip. Drone footage captured the massive congregation arriving before dawn on what is considered the festival's most auspicious day.

The aftermath of the stampede painted a grim scene—bodies were stretchered away, while cries of distress resonated through the crowd. Discarded belongings lay scattered as people sought safety amidst the chaos. A Reuters journalist reported seeing several deceased as emergency services raced to the riverbank.

The initial stampede, occurring around 1 a.m. local time, was labeled 'not serious,' but the ensuing confusion led to further panic at the exit points. Despite extensive security measures, including AI software to manage the throng, the incident highlighted challenges in handling such massive gatherings. Authorities called off the royal bath following the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)