End of Chillai Kalan: Kashmir's Harshest Winter Period Concludes
Chillai Kalan, the harshest 40-day winter period in Kashmir, concludes with a sunny day but cloudy skies by evening hint at possible precipitation. Though minimum temperatures reached record lows, snowfall was scarce. The period will be succeeded by Chillai Khurd and Chillai Bachha. Temperatures varied across regions.
The 40-day Chillai Kalan, regarded as Kashmir's harshest winter period, concluded on a bright Thursday, though evening clouds sparked anticipation of snow amid a lengthy dry spell.
Commencing on December 21, Chillai Kalan often brings the coldest temperatures and heavy snowfall. This year, however, Srinagar broke a historic cold record at minus 8.5 Celsius, with scant snowfall despite January's cold wave.
Kashmir's bone-chilling winter transitions into the 20-day Chillai Khurd and 10-day Chillai Bachha. Temperatures in areas like Pahalgam, Gulmarg, and Qazigund remained below freezing, with light snowfall in northern regions aiming for a wintry close.
(With inputs from agencies.)