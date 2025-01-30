End of Chillai Kalan: Kashmir's Harshest Winter Period Concludes

The 40-day Chillai Kalan, regarded as Kashmir's harshest winter period, concluded on a bright Thursday, though evening clouds sparked anticipation of snow amid a lengthy dry spell.

Commencing on December 21, Chillai Kalan often brings the coldest temperatures and heavy snowfall. This year, however, Srinagar broke a historic cold record at minus 8.5 Celsius, with scant snowfall despite January's cold wave.

Kashmir's bone-chilling winter transitions into the 20-day Chillai Khurd and 10-day Chillai Bachha. Temperatures in areas like Pahalgam, Gulmarg, and Qazigund remained below freezing, with light snowfall in northern regions aiming for a wintry close.

(With inputs from agencies.)