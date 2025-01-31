NASA and SpaceX: Bridging Space Missions and Origins of Life

NASA has doubled down on its previous year's plan to partner with Elon Musk's SpaceX for the return of two astronauts currently aboard the International Space Station. This reiteration comes after President Donald Trump voiced an interest in accelerating the return process. On Tuesday night, Trump commented that he had engaged with SpaceX about hastening the return of the astronauts, already slated for a March homecoming via a SpaceX capsule.

In other science news, rock and dust samples collected from asteroid Bennu by NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft reveal the presence of chemical building blocks of life. This discovery marks significant progress in understanding whether space rocks may have delivered essential ingredients for life to early Earth. The OSIRIS-REx mission retrieved these samples in 2020, and they were safely returned to Earth by parachute in 2023.

The samples from Bennu offer compelling evidence of celestial influence on the emergence of living organisms on Earth, dating back to the solar system's infancy nearly 4.5 billion years ago. This enduring exploration intertwines future-oriented missions like astronaut returns with the quest to unravel the mysteries of our past.

(With inputs from agencies.)