The Hidden Heroes: Nocturnal Insects and Their Eco-Contributions

As night falls across Australia's diverse landscapes, a hidden world of nocturnal insects emerges, playing pivotal roles in their ecosystems. Moths, often overshadowed by their daytime relatives, butterflies, take center stage in this nighttime realm.

With an estimated 22,000 moth species in Australia, these insects are vital pollen carriers, supporting plant reproduction. Yet, their larvae, along with those of other insects like beetles, contribute significantly to waste decomposition and soil health.

Despite their ecological importance, nocturnal insects face threats from artificial lighting, which disrupts their natural behaviors and can lead to mortality. Simple actions, such as reducing light pollution and pesticide use, can help protect these indispensable ecosystem workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)