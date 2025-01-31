Left Menu

Pillar Collapse during Mumbai School Demolition Injures Four

Four individuals were injured in Mumbai's Santacruz West after a pillar from a school demolition fell on a nearby chawl. The incident occurred at Maneckji Cooper School. Manishkumar Sahani is in critical condition, while Kamleshkumar Yadav remains under observation. Two others have been discharged after receiving treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-01-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 20:45 IST
Pillar Collapse during Mumbai School Demolition Injures Four
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling incident on Friday, a demolition endeavor at Maneckji Cooper School, located on Juhu Tara Road in Mumbai's Santacruz West, culminated in a pillar collapsing unexpectedly onto an adjacent chawl. Civic officials reported that the incident, which took place at 7:25 pm, resulted in four individuals being injured.

The injured parties were promptly transported to the civic-run Cooper Hospital for necessary medical attention. Among the injured, Manishkumar Sahani, aged 24, is in a critical state, while Kamleshkumar Yadav, 28, remains under hospital observation as per the latest reports.

Fortunately, the other two individuals affected by the incident, namely Shamkumar Yadav, 20, and Krushanakumar Yadav, 26, have been discharged after receiving treatment. The incident highlights the potential hazards associated with demolition activities in urban environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025