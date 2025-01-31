Pillar Collapse during Mumbai School Demolition Injures Four

In a startling incident on Friday, a demolition endeavor at Maneckji Cooper School, located on Juhu Tara Road in Mumbai's Santacruz West, culminated in a pillar collapsing unexpectedly onto an adjacent chawl. Civic officials reported that the incident, which took place at 7:25 pm, resulted in four individuals being injured.

The injured parties were promptly transported to the civic-run Cooper Hospital for necessary medical attention. Among the injured, Manishkumar Sahani, aged 24, is in a critical state, while Kamleshkumar Yadav, 28, remains under hospital observation as per the latest reports.

Fortunately, the other two individuals affected by the incident, namely Shamkumar Yadav, 20, and Krushanakumar Yadav, 26, have been discharged after receiving treatment. The incident highlights the potential hazards associated with demolition activities in urban environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)