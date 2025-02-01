Tremor in Ecuador: Earthquake Strikes at 10km Depth
A magnitude 5.7 earthquake hit Ecuador, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers beneath the earth's surface. Further details about damages or potential aftershocks have yet to be reported.
(With inputs from agencies.)
