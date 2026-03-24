Seismic Shockwaves: The Tonga Tremor Unveiled

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale has hit near the Tonga islands, the U.S. Geological Survey reported on Tuesday. The event highlights the seismic activity continuously affecting the Pacific region.

The quake struck at a remarkable depth of nearly 238 kilometers (147.89 miles). Such depth reduces the potential for widespread damage but indicates significant tectonic movements beneath the Earth's crust.

Local authorities and international agencies are closely monitoring the situation, assessing any potential impacts. This incident serves as a reminder of the dynamic nature of Earth's geological processes and the importance of preparedness in tsunami-prone areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)