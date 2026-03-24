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Seismic Shockwaves: The Tonga Tremor Unveiled

A powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck near the Tonga islands on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was exceptionally deep, with a depth of approximately 238 km. It highlights the ongoing seismic activity in the Pacific region, prompting attention from local authorities and international observers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 10:25 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 10:25 IST
Seismic Shockwaves: The Tonga Tremor Unveiled
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A powerful earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale has hit near the Tonga islands, the U.S. Geological Survey reported on Tuesday. The event highlights the seismic activity continuously affecting the Pacific region.

The quake struck at a remarkable depth of nearly 238 kilometers (147.89 miles). Such depth reduces the potential for widespread damage but indicates significant tectonic movements beneath the Earth's crust.

Local authorities and international agencies are closely monitoring the situation, assessing any potential impacts. This incident serves as a reminder of the dynamic nature of Earth's geological processes and the importance of preparedness in tsunami-prone areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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