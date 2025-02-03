Left Menu

Rajasthan’s Rail Budget Boost: A Leap Towards Infrastructure Development

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister and Railway Minister for allocating Rs 9,960 crore for rail infrastructure development in Rajasthan.

In a significant development for Rajasthan's infrastructure, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed gratitude to the central government for allocating a substantial budget of Rs 9,960 crore for rail development in the state.

This allocation, announced under the Budget 2025-26 for Developed India, marks a remarkable increase from the average annual allocation of Rs 682 crore during the previous administration's tenure from 2009 to 2014.

The current allocation is 14.5 times greater, signaling a strong commitment from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw towards elevating the state's railway infrastructure.

