Rajasthan’s Rail Budget Boost: A Leap Towards Infrastructure Development
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister and Railway Minister for allocating Rs 9,960 crore for rail infrastructure development in Rajasthan. This allocation significantly surpasses the previous government's annual average, demonstrating the current administration's commitment to enhancing the state's railway infrastructure.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development for Rajasthan's infrastructure, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed gratitude to the central government for allocating a substantial budget of Rs 9,960 crore for rail development in the state.
This allocation, announced under the Budget 2025-26 for Developed India, marks a remarkable increase from the average annual allocation of Rs 682 crore during the previous administration's tenure from 2009 to 2014.
The current allocation is 14.5 times greater, signaling a strong commitment from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw towards elevating the state's railway infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
