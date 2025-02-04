Ukraine's Resilient Defense: 37 Russian Drones Shot Down

In a display of robust defense, Ukrainian forces shot down 37 of 65 Russian drones in a recent overnight assault, the military announced on Tuesday. The attack led to notable damage to businesses, a major railway depot, and homes across the nation.

In an official statement, Ukraine's state railways company, Ukrzaliznytsia, detailed that a depot in the Dnipropetrovsk region was among the targets, sustaining substantial infrastructure damage. Fires broke out at three private enterprises in the Cherkasy region, added regional governor Ihor Taburets via Telegram.

The northeastern region of Sumy suffered damages to eight residential buildings and one apartment building, according to local authorities. Meanwhile, the national grid operator, Ukrenergo, confirmed emergency power cuts in eight regions attributable to these ongoing missile and drone attacks, affecting energy distribution across the country.

