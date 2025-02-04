Karnataka's Ambitious KWIN-City Project to Shine at Global Investors’ Meet 2025

The Karnataka government's ambitious KWIN-City project is set to become a major highlight of the upcoming Global Investors' Meet (GIM) 2025, as announced by Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil.

The exclusive roundtable session will witness participation from prominent Indian and international universities, alongside leading institutions, aiming to foster educational, research, and innovation collaborations.

This significant initiative aligns with the state's efforts to utilize opportunities under UGC norms, which allow the world's top 500 universities to establish campuses in India. The project spans 5,000 acres between Doddaballapur and Dabaspet, envisioned as a comprehensive hub for education, healthcare, research, and innovation.

